Minister McKenzie prepares committee for 2027 Formula 1 bid

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie will be announcing South Africa’s Formula One bid steering committee (BSC). With the punny committee name aside, this group of handpicked individuals will be announced tomorrow at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg and will likely be pivotal over the next several months to secure investment and critical signatures.

More importantly, this committee will be responsible for all aspects of preparing a bid for the consideration of the Formula One Group and global motorsport’s governing body. This will be the only group from our country that will engage directly with F1 officials and stakeholders to promote South Africa’s bid by developing a comprehensive bid document.

The minister will announce the details around South Africa’s next steps in preparation for the return of the top fight of motorsport to the country and the BSC will be crucial in ensuring this follows all protocol and meets the necessary requirements. Most importantly, while the announcement is taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit, the announcement does not include any confirmed venue or location. Rather, this committee will include a phase dedicated to choosing which city and track to put forward for the consideration of a local Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Previously, fictional locations in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape have surfaced and have attempted to get the attention of Minister Gayton McKenzie and the yet-to-be-announced committee. The prospect and cost of establishing a completely new track and its surrounding infrastructure is an ambitious task that would likely cost billions of rands but the most realistic choice for the committee would be the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit. The hallowed tarmac just outside of Johannesburg was the previous venue used in 1993 and bears significance and history with Formula 1. This aspect, paired with the fact that it is near FIA Formula 1 grade ready means that it would be the most obvious and viable option.

