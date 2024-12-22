Watch: Jesus nets double as Arsenal down Palace

Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half double and pushed Arsenal to a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace to head back in the Premier League top three.

Arsenal’s three goals in the first half of the game had the Gunners up and running for what was a further easy second-half as Martinelli and Declan Rice scored two past Palace.

Watch: Jesus nets double as Arsenal gun Palace

Gabriel Jesus wouldn’t have hit this a week ago. Confidence is a magical thing. #AFC pic.twitter.com/rGfCE0QAV6 — Arsenal Therapy (@ArsenalTherapy) December 22, 2024

