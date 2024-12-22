Network Sport
Watch: Jesus nets double as Arsenal down Palace
Arsenal dominated Crystal Palace with Jesus scoring twice and Martinelli and Rice adding goals.
Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half double and pushed Arsenal to a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace to head back in the Premier League top three.
Arsenal’s three goals in the first half of the game had the Gunners up and running for what was a further easy second-half as Martinelli and Declan Rice scored two past Palace.
Watch: Jesus nets double as Arsenal gun Palace
Gabriel Jesus wouldn’t have hit this a week ago. Confidence is a magical thing. #AFC
— Arsenal Therapy (@ArsenalTherapy) December 22, 2024
The post Watch: Jesus nets double as Arsenal down Palace appeared first on Soccer Magazine.
Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.