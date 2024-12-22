Network Sport

Watch: Jesus nets double as Arsenal down Palace

Arsenal dominated Crystal Palace with Jesus scoring twice and Martinelli and Rice adding goals.

2 hours ago
Soccer Magazine Less than a minute
Gabriel Jesus scored twice for Arsenal. Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half double and pushed Arsenal to a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace to head back in the Premier League top three.

Arsenal’s three goals in the first half of the game had the Gunners up and running for what was a further easy second-half as Martinelli and Declan Rice scored two past Palace.

Premier League standings

Watch: Jesus nets double as Arsenal gun Palace

 

The post Watch: Jesus nets double as Arsenal down Palace appeared first on Soccer Magazine.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
2 hours ago
Soccer Magazine Less than a minute

Related Articles

Watch: Magical Manie, Sacha in sync

December 21, 2024

4 Boks on David Campese’s Christmas list

December 20, 2024

Moerat in the mood to hunt Lions

December 19, 2024

URC boss: Half our revenue comes from SA

December 18, 2024
Back to top button