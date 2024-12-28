John Dobson: Siya deal hinges on Sharks

Director of rugby John Dobson has responded to reports that Siya Kolisi is investigating the possibility of leaving the Sharks to return to the DHL Stormers.

It has made headlines that Kolisi may leave the Sharks for a move back to Cape Town, where he made his professional debut with the Stormers and DHL Western Province in 2012.

However, such a blockbuster move would be tricky for the talismanic Springbok skipper just four months after he returned to Durban, reportedly at a cost to the Sharks of R18m to secure his early release from French club Racing 92.

Kolisi’s motivation for tracing his steps back to Cape Town is his desire to be based closer to his children, and speaking in a Stormers conference yesterday, Dobson addressed the possibility of Kolisi’s ‘homecoming’.

“It’s out there that Siya would be interested in a move back and it’s something we’d entertain, but he’s under contract with the Sharks,” he told reporters.

“The first conversation is – if Siya would like to join us – that would be something between him and the Sharks; he’s got a contract there that we respect.

“We certainly didn’t approach Siya and we have a great relationship with the Sharks so that’s up to him.

“He’s a great leader and player, and has a long history [with the Stormers] but [a possible move] is up to him and the Sharks,” Dobson added.

“Once that box is ticked then we can see what’s in the piggy bank – but that’s another conversation!”

