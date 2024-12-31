Bok duo’s return to ease Sharks’ injury pain

Centre Andre Esterhuizen has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a knee injury, but the Sharks are set to welcome back two fit-again Springboks.



Coach John Plumtree provided an injury update today, following Saturday’s 24-20 defeat to the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Esterhuizen left the field in the 47th minute after being cleaned out at a ruck by Stormers replacement centre Jean-Luc du Plessis, who was penalised for his actions but escaped a card.

“Andre has had a scan. We’re hoping he won’t need an operation,” said Plumtree. “It looks like he will be out for between four to six weeks, however he will be seeing a specialist for a further update on his injury.”

Fullback Aphelele Fassi, who was carted off at the same time as his Bok teammate, will see an orthopaedic specialist in Durban for his ankle, which is the ‘main concern’, according to Plumtree.

The timeline for Fassi’s layoff has yet to be established, which is also the case for the third Sharks player to be injured last Saturday, lock Emile van Heerden, who will see a knee specialist in Durban.

ALSO: Sacha just required to rest for now

In a big boost for the Sharks, Plumtree confirmed that Bok lock Eben Etzebeth – who missed both of their festive season fixtures against the Vodacom Bulls and Stormers – should be available for their next match, against Toulouse at Kings Park on January 11, but has one more swade test to do for concussion symptoms.

Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi will get an X-ray later in the week to ensure his hand has healed properly and is functional but ‘should be OK for the clash against Toulouse’, Plumtree said.

Bok centre Lukhanyo Am and loose forwards Vincent Tshituka and James Venter all still need to undergo fitness tests to determine their availability.

