John Plumtree: Older Boks in danger of missing world cup

Sharks coach John Plumtree says some of the older Springboks might not make it to the 2027 Rugby World Cup due to the current ’12-month rugby season’.

The Sharks’ injury woes continued in Cape Town on Saturday with lock Emile van Heerden, centre Andre Esterhuizen and fullback Aphelele Fassi all suffering knee injuries in a 24-20 defeat to the DHL Stormers.

Fassi’s injury appeared to be the most serious, and Plumtree confirmed afterwards that the 26-year-old had gone to hospital for scans.

“Not a great day at the office on the injury front again. And they’re not one-to-two week injuries, they’re six to eight weeks,” he added.

While Plumtree expects to have Springboks Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams and Lukhanyo Am back for their Champions Cup match against Toulouse at Kings Park on January 11, as well as James Venter and Vincent Tshituka, he said playing 12 months a year – in Southern and Northern hemisphere tournaments – would continue to take a toll on South African players.

“Unless these guys are managed properly, you might not see it straight away, but there will be an accumulation over time, and with the world cup coming up in three years, there’s a danger of some of our older athletes not being able to make it.

“I think South Africa’s in a good position to handle [the rugby schedule], no other country could, because we’ve got some really good depth and a lot of good players. The Japan [club] season isn’t as hectic as ours and that’s a bit of a saving grace for the Springboks. But the Springboks who play in South Africa need to be managed well.

“And it’s not just about rest and playing rugby, it’s about rest and getting their bodies right by having a proper pre-season window when they can get fitter and stronger.

“It’s definitely something we have to look at, and it’s not something a coach should get into trouble for talking about.”

Regarding Saturday’s defeat, Plumtree admitted the Sharks hadn’t dealt well with some of the big moments and should have hung on for the win when leading 20-17 with three minutes to go.

A soft penalty from winger Ethan Hooker – who collided with a mid-air Manie Libbok – saw the Stormers maul 20m from the resultant lineout and replacement centre Jean-Luc du Plessis go over from close range.

“We should never concede a try like that, I think our forwards were a bit knackered,” said Plumtree. “We also lacked a few leaders at the end as they were all off the field [including captain Siya Kolisi].”

Plumtree said Hooker’s yellow card just before half time, when the Sharks were leading 10-5, had also been a big moment in the game.

“After the break [with 14 men] we didn’t get a lot of ball, I think we went past five phases once. The Stormers started offloading and playing with a little bit more freedom.

“I thought our defence was amazing in that period, the boys were really brave and I’m really proud of them.

“We also opened the Stormers up a couple of times but weren’t clinical enough.”

