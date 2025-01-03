New World Rugby laws to be trialled in Euro cups

Four World Rugby law amendments will be trialled in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup from round 3 of the pool stage.

According to tournament organisers EPCR, the amendments aim “to promote speed, space and contest to enhance fan and player experiences”.

The law amendments are:

60-second conversion limit to align with penalties and improve game pace, which will be managed by a shot clock (where possible).

to align with penalties and improve game pace, which will be managed by a shot clock (where possible). 30-second setup for lineouts will match time for scrums, reducing downtime – which will be managed on-field by the match officials.

will match time for scrums, reducing downtime – which will be managed on-field by the match officials. Play-on rule in uncontested lineouts when the throw is not straight.

when the throw is not straight. Scrumhalf protection during scrums, rucks and mauls.

South Africa’s three Champions Cup representatives will play under these laws for the first time on Saturday, 11 January, with the DHL Stormers and Sharks hosting the Sale Sharks and Toulouse, respectively, and the Bulls travelling to Castres.

In the second-tier Challenge Cup, the Lions will take on Montpellier in France next Saturday, with the Cheetahs meeting Zebra in Amsterdam on Sunday.

