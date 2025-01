Watch: Double ton delight for Ryan Rickelton

Less than a minute

Newlands gave Ryan Rickelton a standing ovation after he brought up his Test double century on Saturday morning.

Watch the moment here:

Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne punished Pakistan’s bowlers in the first session of day two at Newlands. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/jotoWrGHjG β€” SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) January 4, 2025

