Network Sport
Watch: Double ton delight for Ryan Rickelton
Today is the second day of the second and final Test between the Proteas and Pakistan.
Newlands gave Ryan Rickelton a standing ovation after he brought up his Test double century on Saturday morning.
Watch the moment here:
2⃣0⃣0⃣ 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐑𝐘𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐎𝐍
It’s the first 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐍 of 2025! 🥹
Stream #SAvPAK on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/dqbPyERGWN
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 4, 2025
Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne punished Pakistan’s bowlers in the first session of day two at Newlands. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/jotoWrGHjG
— SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) January 4, 2025
The post Watch: Double ton delight for Rickelton appeared first on SA Cricket Magazine.
Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.