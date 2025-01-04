Watch: Double ton delight for Ryan Rickelton

Less than a minute

SA Cricket Magazine Less than a minute

Newlands gave Ryan Rickelton a standing ovation after he brought up his Test double century on Saturday morning.

Watch the moment here:

2⃣0⃣0⃣ 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐑𝐘𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐎𝐍 It’s the first 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐍 of 2025! 🥹 Stream #SAvPAK on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/dqbPyERGWN — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 4, 2025

Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne punished Pakistan’s bowlers in the first session of day two at Newlands. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/jotoWrGHjG — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) January 4, 2025

