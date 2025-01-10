Irish ref set to quit after abuse – report

Irishman Chris Busby has reportedly decided to step away from professional refereeing following harsh criticism by Ireland and Connacht winger Mack Hansen.

According to BBC Sport NI, personal reasons are cited as the main factor behind Busby’s decision, but the fallout from Hansen’s comments is believed to have contributed.

Hansen’s remarks, made after Connacht’s Vodacom URC loss to Leinster, claimed that Busby’s officiating made it feel like playing against ’16 men’.

Also read: Hansen banned for three matches, apologises to ref

Though initially facing a six-week ban, Hansen yesterday had three weeks suspended, allowing him to remain eligible for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign. He is also required to issue an apology and complete a course on match officiating.

Busby’s final match is expected to be the clash between Bath and Clermont in the Investec Champions Cup on Sunday.

The 38-year-old had been part of the officiating team for key Six Nations Tests and was an assistant referee at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The post Ref set to quit after abuse appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.