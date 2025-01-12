Watch: Dewald Brevis’ incredible catch

Less than a minute

SA Cricket Mag Less than a minute

MI Cape Town all-rounder Dewald Brevis took a screamer at the Wanderers to dismiss Joburg Super Kings batter Faf du Plessis.

Watch it here:

Dewald Brevis – you beauty This is a magnificent catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis Stream #BetwaySA20 on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw #SummerOfCricket pic.twitter.com/WHCzenMKvB — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 11, 2025

The post Watch: Brevis’ incredible catch appeared first on SA Cricketmag.