Watch: Dewald Brevis’ incredible catch

Those in attendance for the SA20 clash in Johannesburg witnessed an incredible piece of fielding by the young star.

2 hours ago
Photo for illustration purposes only.
MI Cape Town all-rounder Dewald Brevis took a screamer at the Wanderers to dismiss Joburg Super Kings batter Faf du Plessis.

Watch it here:

The post Watch: Brevis’ incredible catch appeared first on SA Cricketmag.

