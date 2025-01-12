Network Sport
Watch: Dewald Brevis’ incredible catch
Those in attendance for the SA20 clash in Johannesburg witnessed an incredible piece of fielding by the young star.
Watch it here:
Dewald Brevis – you beauty
This is a magnificent catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis
Stream #BetwaySA20 on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw #SummerOfCricket pic.twitter.com/WHCzenMKvB
— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 11, 2025
