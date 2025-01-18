Bulls recall big guns to blast Stade Francais

Jake White is committed to clinching a place in the playoffs, having recalled 12 Springboks to battle Stade Francais at Loftus Versfeld this afternoon.

The match brings the curtain down on the Bulls’ 2024-25 Investec Champions Cup campaign, but White’s team still has a window of opportunity to finish fifth in Pool 3 and thus qualify for the EPCR Challenge Cup playoffs.

Stade Francais are currently in fifth place, and overtaking the Top 14 outfit would require the Bulls to clinch their first win of the campaign by a margin of at least 22 points, while denying their French opponents a bonus point.

The Bulls director of rugby has made it clear that this is the objective today, completely overhauling the team that went down 49-10 at Castres last week, the Bulls’ fourth successive defeat in all competitions.

Nizaam Carr, Boeta Chamberlain and Alulutho Tshakweni, all on the bench, are the only survivors from last week’s matchday squad. Recalled to the starting line-up is the core of the team that went down 20-17 against the Sharks at Kings Park on December 21.

This includes the Springbok posse of captain Elrigh Louw, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar and Gerhard Steenekamp.

BULLS: 15 Devon Williams, 14 Sebastian de Klerk, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Sergeal Petersen, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Elrigh Louw (c), 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Bench: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Francois Klopper, 19 Reinhardt Ludwig, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Canan Moodie

Stade Francais: 15 Joe Jonas, 14 Raffaele Storti, 13 Leo Monin, 12 Julien Delbouis, 11 Charles Laloi, 10 Louis Carbonel, 9 Thibaut Motassi, 8 Yoan Tanga, 7 Sekou Macalou (c), 6 Pierre Huguet, 5 Baptiste Pesenti, 4 Juan Martin Scelzo, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Alvaro Garcia Albo, 1 Isaac Koffi

Bench: 16 Luka Petriashvili, 17 Hugo N’Diaye, 18 Braxton Asi, 19 Ollie McCrea, 20 Andy Timo, 21 Mamoudou Meite, 22 Louis Foursans-Bourdette, 23 Mathis Ibo

