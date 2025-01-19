Jake: Goosen’s got knees like crystal

Vodacom Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen faces weeks on the sidelines after suffering another knee injury at Loftus yesterday.

Goosen left the field in the 27th minute of the Investec Champions Cup pool match against Bordeaux, which the Bulls won 48-7 to qualify for the second-tier Challenge Cup playoffs.

“I just asked the doctor [how serious the injury is] and he said at the moment it is very difficult [to tell] because it is swollen,” Bulls coach Jake White said at the post-match press conference.

“So he will go for a scan on Monday and see, but he’s got knees like crystal – he has had lots and lots of knee injuries.

“I am hoping that it is something like a meniscus or cartilage as opposed to a ligament, but I can’t speculate now until he has the scan.

“He will definitely be out for a couple of weeks, there is no doubt in my mind about that.”

Goosen was replaced by Boeta Chamberlain, who scored a try, two conversions and a penalty.

“[The injury] creates an opportunity and a chance for someone else,” White added. “Whether we play Willie [le Roux] at 10 or Jaco [van der Walt] or Boeta – we’ve even got Keagan Johannes. “So it just depends on what combination we will go with.”

