Bowled out for 16: SA U19 women thrash Samoa

Nthabiseng Nini took 3-4 as South Africa thrashed Samoa by 10 wickets in their second match of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup at the Borneo Cricket Ground in Malaysia.

After winning the toss, the hosts elected to field and dismissed Samoa for 16 in 9.1 overs.

Nini led the charge with her three wickets, while Seshnie Naidu, Fay Cowling and Kayla Reyneke each took two.

The chase was a formality for the South African openers, who reached the target in 1.4 overs.

“My performance in today’s game feels really special,” said player of the match Ntini. “What worked best for me was keeping it simple and applying what I’ve prepared for in practice.

“The motivation from our management – reminding us to treat every ball as an event – played a significant role in my performance today.”

