SA20 rookie’s rise from varsity 4th XI to Pretoria Capitals debut

There was a moment at St George’s Park yesterday when Pretoria Capitals rookie Keagan Lion-Cachet realised he was now officially part of the SA20 show.

It’s the final over of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s innings. The home team had recovered from a precarious 53-5 to gather real momentum at the backend.

Liam Dawson was swinging freely and had struck Capitals seamer Eathan Bosch for successive sixes.

Lion-Cachet was feeling down at deep point on the boundary in front of the famous St George’s Park brass band.

Although St George’s Park was not brimming at capacity, it was Lion-Cachet’s first experience.

He could not help but be transfixed by the atmosphere that had raised in decibels due to Dawson and captain Aiden Markram’s clean-hitting.

Seasoned veteran Jimmy Neesham was fielding at cover trying to get Lion-Cachet’s attention, waving his arms like an air traffic conductor, but thee 22-year-old could not hear the New Zealander.

He had never before played in front of such a crowd, especially having not so long ago turned out for the University of Pretoria 4th XI where he’d be lucky enough to have a scorer in attendance.

“Not a lot of people know my story, but I was at Tuks and I was in the fourth team in my first year at university [2021]. So this is definitely not what I was expecting, especially four years down the line,” Lion-Cachet said after making his SA20 debut.

“I think it’s very easy to lose your head. The vibe was awesome. I’m so privileged to be in this opportunity and in this space. So, I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Lion-Cachet’s maiden experience was heightened due to only being informed prior to the toss that he would be running out in the sky blue for the first time.

He did not even have time to call his friends or family to inform them of his Capitals debut.

“Our coach Jonathan Trott came to me while we were warming up and he said, ‘Keags, give it a go!’ “Probably about 10 minutes before the game, maybe let’s say half an hour.

“It was surprising, I must say. I sort of had a feeling after the squad was released and that sort of thing, but I honestly didn’t think that I was going to play.

“Even after he told me, I still didn’t think I was going to be playing. So, an unbelievable experience to have played this game. So, yeah that’s how I found out and I wish I could replay that a few times over.”

Lion-Cachet later composed himself, showing that he had both the temperament and skill to perform at this level, with a solid 28 under severe pressure after Sunrisers star Marco Jansen had blown away the Capitals’ top order.

Trott was certainly impressed by his rookie’s application.

“He played really well. I think a very talented young player, eager to learn,” the former England Test batsman said. “He showed out there what could be achieved with a bit of nous and a bit of a game plan.”

Lion-Cachet attributes his comfortable adjustment to Capitals captain Rilee Rossouw, who has taken the youngster under his wing in Centurion.

“Unfortunately, we lost it in the end, but our whole team is awesome. I mean, everyone is really, really friendly, but I must say Rilee, our captain …

“I mean, everywhere I go, even before the game, he said: ‘Listen, all of us are with you today. We back you, that’s why you’re playing and yeah, go out and have a jol.’”

Lion-Cachet will be hoping for another opportunity when the Capitals face off in a crucial clash against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Saturday.

