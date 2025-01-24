British & Irish Lions coach targets former Bok fitness guru

British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell has reportedly lined up top conditioning specialist Aled Walters as one of two new additions to his support staff.

According to widespread reports, Farrell is reportedly set to add Walters and David Nucifora to his management team for this year’s tour to Australia.

Nucifora, a former Ireland performance director, is expected to oversee performance staff. Walters, Ireland’s head of athletic performance, was already tipped for a role on the 10-match tour.

As Ireland boss, Farrell’s close ties with Walters and Nucifora make their appointments key to the Lions’ preparations for the Wallabies challenge.

Also read: Record Pumas scorer hangs up his boots

Walters was the Springboks’ head of athletic performance under Rassie Erasmus in 2019 and played an important role in transforming South Africa into one of the fittest teams at the Japan-based world cup.

Following his short stint with the Boks, Walters joined the Steve Borthwick-coached Leicester Tigers in 2020, forming part of the coaching staff that took the team from underachievers to Premiership champions in the 2021/22 season.

The Welshman joined Ireland’s coaching staff from England, where he had been brought on board by Eddie Jones in 2023.

The post Farrell targets former Bok fitness guru appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.