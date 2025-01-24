Network Sport

Sharks fullback cops 3-week ban

Hakeem Kunene's ban for a dangerous tackle was reduced due to his admittance of guilt and good disciplinary record.

Hakeem Kunene has received a three-week suspension for a dangerous tackle during the Sharks’ Investec Champions Cup loss in Bordeaux last weekend.

The Sharks fullback received a yellow card for the hit and was cited after the match by the citing commissioner.

During an independent disciplinary hearing, Kunene acknowledged that he had committed an act of foul play, but felt the tackle did not warrant a red card upgrade.

The committee, however, disagreed.

While a six-week sanction was the entry point, Kunene’s admittance of guilt and good disciplinary record saw it reduced to three weeks.

