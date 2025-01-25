Network Sport

Pumas send Blitzboks to Fiji quarter-final

Argentina beat the Blitzboks in their final pool match at the Perth Sevens, resulting in the South Africans finishing second in their group.

3 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Image for illustration purposes only.

Los Pumas, Perth defending champions, held on to deny the Blitzboks in their final pool match of the Perth Sevens on Saturday, a result that consigned South Africa to a quarter-final against Fiji.

The Blitzboks knocked on from the opening kick-off and the errors mounted in the first half as Argentina asserted physical dominance in the collisions to keep them pinned back in defence, racing to a 19-0 first-half lead with tries from Matteo Graziano, Marcos Moneta and Matias Osadsczuk.

But South Africa responded after the restart, the tide turning when Argentina made a mess of a lineout and the Blitzboks stole the ball to send Quewin Nortje down the left touchline for a turnover try.

Another turnover, another Blitzboks try as Selvyn Davids dotted a perfectly-weighted Ronald Brown grubber to make it 19-10 with four minutes to go.

Shilton van Wyk cut the deficit to two points as the Blitzboks converted an attacking lineout into a try, but Argentina successfully received the ensuing restart and hoofed the ball into touch to draw the final whistle.

On the back of the win, Argentina finished top of Pool A to book a quarter-final showdown against Great Britain, while the Blitzboks will take on Pool C winners Fiji (kick-off 12:19).

The post Pumas send Blitzboks to Fiji quarter-final first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine.

Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
3 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read

Ruan de Ridder

A digital support specialist at Caxton Local Media, known for his contributions to the digital landscape. He has covered major stories, including the Moti kidnappings, and edits and curates news of national importance from over 50 Caxton Local News sites.

Related Articles

British & Irish Lions coach targets former Bok fitness guru

24 hours ago

Sharks fullback cops 3-week ban

January 24, 2025

No easy games: Blitzboks boss warns ahead of Perth Sevens

January 23, 2025

SA20 rookie’s rise from varsity 4th XI to Pretoria Capitals debut

January 23, 2025
Back to top button