Pumas send Blitzboks to Fiji quarter-final
Argentina beat the Blitzboks in their final pool match at the Perth Sevens, resulting in the South Africans finishing second in their group.
Los Pumas, Perth defending champions, held on to deny the Blitzboks in their final pool match of the Perth Sevens on Saturday, a result that consigned South Africa to a quarter-final against Fiji.
The Blitzboks knocked on from the opening kick-off and the errors mounted in the first half as Argentina asserted physical dominance in the collisions to keep them pinned back in defence, racing to a 19-0 first-half lead with tries from Matteo Graziano, Marcos Moneta and Matias Osadsczuk.
But South Africa responded after the restart, the tide turning when Argentina made a mess of a lineout and the Blitzboks stole the ball to send Quewin Nortje down the left touchline for a turnover try.
Another turnover, another Blitzboks try as Selvyn Davids dotted a perfectly-weighted Ronald Brown grubber to make it 19-10 with four minutes to go.
Shilton van Wyk cut the deficit to two points as the Blitzboks converted an attacking lineout into a try, but Argentina successfully received the ensuing restart and hoofed the ball into touch to draw the final whistle.
On the back of the win, Argentina finished top of Pool A to book a quarter-final showdown against Great Britain, while the Blitzboks will take on Pool C winners Fiji (kick-off 12:19).
