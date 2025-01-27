Daniel van Tonder claims dramatic play-off win in SDC Open

Daniel van Tonder claimed a remarkable play-off victory in the SDC Open at the Zebula Golf Estate and Spa yesterday, and in the process also reclaimed his No one position on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit delivered by The Courier Guy.

Van Tonder went into the final round seven shots adrift of leader Altin van der Merwe, who was hunting his first victory on the tour.

But the experienced Van Tonder applied the pressure, most notably with a finish of four straight birdies for a 67 and the clubhouse target of 16 under par.

Van der Merwe, who had played superbly all week, was at one stage of the final round six shots clear of the field. But a double-bogey on the 7th and then bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes drew him back into a play-off with Van Tonder.

Playing the par-five 18th, Van Tonder made a solid par for the win while Van der Merwe ended with a double-bogey seven.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been doing this for a while now and I like to chase a few scores now and then. I was just determined to give myself chances, put a bit of pressure on and then wait and see,” said Van Tonder.

This is his third victory of the season, and also his third play-off win.

“I’ve always enjoyed play-offs. I’ve won a couple, and it’s fun.”

This is also Van Tonder’s 12th victory as a professional, and his first since becoming a father. It’s given him a clear sense of what his immediate goal will be.

“I’m going to finish off the Sunshine Tour season and I want to win the Order of Merit, and see where that takes me. I’m finally No one again and I want to extend that lead even more.”

With a career that now stretches into double figures in terms of victories, including the South African Open, Van Tonder has now definitely played his way into a different sphere of Sunshine Tour status.

“It feels great. I work hard and don’t like taking off days. I’ve never had a coach and everything I do is self-taught. Whatever feels right I try and do.”

