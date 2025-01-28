Former Springboks coach Junior Boks ahead of Georgia trip

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen and former Lions boss Johan Ackermann have added their experience to the SA U20 Academy camp in Stellenbosch.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote was yesterday assisted by Ackermann and former Springbok No eight Vermeulen, who forms part of SA Rugby’s Mobi-Unit, as well as veteran Stormers prop Brok Harris.

“It is really good to have coach Ackers [Ackermann] with us, as well as Duane and Brok so there’s a lot of coaching support for the boys,” Foote said.

Foote, leading the 48-member squad’s preparations, was pleased with the group’s progress on the first day of the camp.

“It’s awesome to be back. The guys have arrived in good shape, and I want to thank the unions for prepping the players well,” he said. “They looked ready to go; there’s a lot of excitement, and we are looking forward to working with the boys again.”

The camp began with medical assessments and technical meetings before the squad hit the gym at Paul Roos Gymnasium. The players were then split into forwards and backs for focused on-field sessions.

The backs worked on skills execution and passing, while the forwards sharpened their lineout and mauling techniques.

“Those are great fundamentals of South African rugby. By the end of the block, we’ll have our DNA embedded and understand from a selection point of view where the guys are at,” Foote said.

Looking ahead, Foote emphasised that selection remains open. “We don’t want to leave any stone unturned, so we are making sure we’re giving everyone an opportunity to be seen. The guys who attended the camps in November and December but are not here now are not out of the mix.

“We’ve got Georgia coming up, the U20 Rugby Championship, and the World Rugby U20 Championship. There are still lots of opportunities for those guys who want to take it,” he added.

The Junior Boks will remain in camp until February 16 before traveling to Georgia for three matches, including two ‘Tests’.

