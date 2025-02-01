SA20: MI Cape Town go top, Pretoria Capitals eliminated

MI Cape Town won their SA20 match in Centurion on Friday by 27 runs to go top of the SA20 log and end the Pretoria Capitals’ playoff hopes.

Despite lightning and some thundershowers interrupting MI Cape Town’s innings, it did nothing to dim the excitement, with the capacity crowd being treated to a batting exhibition of the highest order.

With the bowlers having dominated thus far this season, it was the turn of the batsmen to provide the excitement with a sum total of 417 runs pummelled on the night.

These teams were involved in a similar run-fest last season when they posted a record 462 runs at this same ground.

Unfortunately for the Centurion faithful, this was the last time they will see their team in action as the Capitals fell short of MI Cape Town’s 222-3.

The Capitals can now no longer qualify for the playoffs with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings advancing to the eliminator, set to be played in Centurion on Wednesday.

MI Cape Town raced out of the starting blocks with the in-form opening pair of Rassie van der Dussen (30 off 22 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (22 off 13) smashing 45 in just 4.4 overs.

This was only the taster for the main course delivered by Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis. The pair combined Hendricks’ elegance and timing with Brevis’ power to smash an unbroken 142-run partnership off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket.

The pair matched each other almost run for run with Hendricks finishing on 77* off 44 balls (four fours, five sixes) and Brevis 73* off 32 balls (six fours, six sixes).

“I have been working really hard in my off time,” Brevis said. “It’s the quiet time where you graft on your game and speak to the people who really care and most importantly enjoy the game and play with a smile and do whatever you can for the team.

“I’m playing the way I was playing when I was a little boy and got onto the scene. There was a time when I listened quite a bit, when you try too many things and be too clever for the game but I’m just watching the ball now.”

HIGHLIGHTS: Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town (SA20)

The Capitals tried their level best in the run-chase with Will Smeed (52 off 36 balls, nine fours) striking his second half-century of the competition, but MI Cape Town kept picking up wickets to restrict the home team to 195-8.

“Batted nicely in parts but just didn’t find the rhythm. Key wickets at key times left us short. I think it was a good wicket and I think we had a chance – just didn’t pull it off,” said Capitals captain Kyle Verreynne.

“Our first five games came in eight or nine days. If you don’t get off to a good start, it’s tough to bring that back. In saying that, I think we played nice cricket and lost games along the way which is disappointing. Been tough to get that rhythm and momentum. That’s why we are where we are.”

The teams will meet again on Sunday at Newlands, before MI Cape Town head to St George’s Park for the first playoff qualifier clash against the Paarl Royals at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

The post MI Cape Town go top, Pretoria Capitals eliminated appeared first on SA Cricket Magazine.