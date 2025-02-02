Les Bleus licking their lips for Springbok revenge

The November Test rematch between the world champion Springboks and France is already shaping up to be the most anticipated clash of 2025, writes Mark Keohane.

Writing for TimesLIVE, Keohane argues that the French are desperate for revenge after their painful 29-28 World Cup quarter-final loss to the Boks, a defeat that head coach Fabien Galthie described as an unhealing scar.

Keohane notes that while the Boks face a brutal schedule – including back-to-back away Tests against the All Blacks in September – the 8 November showdown in Paris carries extra weight.

The French, boasting immense depth in the Top 14, proved their power by crushing Wales 43-0 in the Six Nations opener on Friday night.

Keohane highlights Toulouse and La Rochelle as the backbone of the Les Bleus squad, and praises skipper Antoine Dupont’s brilliance as the scrumhalf orchestrated three tries before leaving after 49 minutes.

“The Springboks play France in November and it is shaping as the most anticipated Test of the year,” he writes.

“The Springboks stunned the French and most of world rugby, it seems given the post-match reaction, when they beat France in the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals.

“The French felt New Zealand referee Ben O’Keefe had done them a dirty, French coach Fabian Galthie said it was a scar that would never heal and said that it was one the entire squad and management would have to live with forever.

“The World Cup defeat cut deep and the only way to soften the memory is to consistently play the Springboks and consistently win.

“This year will be the first time the two teams will meet since that golden night for the Boks; by contrast the darkest of nights for the French.”

