SA U19 Women suffer World Cup heartbreak

India deliver a dominant performance to defeat South Africa in Kuala Lumpur and win the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

India finished the tournament in just the same style they had demonstrated all the way along – with confidence and brilliance as they took South Africa apart in the final and won by nine wickets.

It means they keep the trophy they won two years ago.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first but struggled against India’s bowlers throughout the innings. Parunika Sisodia made an early impact, dismissing opener Simone Lourens for a duck, while Shabnam followed with the vital wicket of the dangerous Jemma Botha, leaving South Africa at 20-2 by the end of the fourth over.

Aayushi Sharma added to the pressure, removing Diara Ramlakan and reducing South Africa to 29-3 by the end of the powerplay. A brief partnership between captain Kayla Reyneke and Karabo Meso steadied the innings, but both were dismissed in consecutive overs.

Mieke van Voorst and Fay Cowling put on 30 runs – the largest partnership of the match – before falling to back-to-back deliveries.

India’s bowlers continued to dominate, bowling out South Africa for just 82.

Gongadi Trisha took three wickets, but Aayushi Shukla was the standout bowler, claiming 2-9, including two maidens.

India began their chase with a blazing start, racing to 18-0 in the first two overs and maintaining their momentum to reach 36-0 by the end of four overs.

South Africa found their only breakthrough soon after, as captain Kayla Reyneke forced Kamalini G into a rash shot, which was brilliantly caught by Simone Lourens.

However, that was the only bright moment for South Africa’s bowling attack.

Trisha Gongadi continued her outstanding form, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls, including eight fours. She was well-supported by Sanika Chalke, who contributed 26 off 22 deliveries.

The duo guided India comfortably across the finish line, securing a commanding victory.

– Report from ICC website

