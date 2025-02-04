Bath announce signing of Bulls scrumhalf

Johann van Graan has acquired a rising halfback talent from the Vodacom Bulls to boost Bath’s long-term plans for success in the English Premiership.

The Bath coach earlier today announced the signing of 24-year-old Bulls scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde on a two-year deal effective from the end of this season.

“Bernard is a player with huge potential,” said Van Graan. ”I saw him play as a junior and he impressed me then, both on and off the field.

“On the field he is a running nine and loves the physical part of the game. Off the field he is diligent and loves the game of rugby. I am really looking forward to seeing his growth at Bath over the next few years.”

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 We are thrilled to share that Bernard van der Linde has signed with Bath Rugby and is set to join the club at the start of next season! Welcome to the Blue, Black and White, Bernard #OurJourney pic.twitter.com/sYPgALjOD0 — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) February 4, 2025

Van der Linde was used sparingly at the Bulls where he has made seven appearances, four of them in the Champions Cup, over the past three seasons.

“As a small kid it has always been rugby all the way,” said Van der Linde. “There was never a thought of doing anything else in life. I remember me and my brother playing rugby in the back yard with the neighbours almost every single day after school and training my passes with my dad every time I was bored at home. “Things I remember from a young age is that my mum and dad have always been very supportive of me and have been to almost every game I played if it was possible. So, I can’t wait for them to come and watch their first game in Bath when the time comes. “My time at Loftus has come to an end, and I leave with so many fond memories that I have made over the years. I have been so fortunate to have had the chance to represent this jersey and play alongside some amazing players and even better people off the field. I am thankful for the time and friendships I have made. “It is always tough to bid farewell to loved ones, but this feels like the right time for me, and I look forward to linking up with my new teammates and the challenge of playing rugby in the north.” Van der Linde will be joining a Bath team that has been revived to contender status since the arrival of former Springbok assistant coach Van Graan in 2022, and which is currently leading the English Premiership with a 9-2 record. The scrumhalf room at the The Rec includes one-Test Springbok Louis Schreuder (34), 32-year-old England international Ben Spencer, former SA U20 halfback Neil le Roux (21) and former England U20 Tom Carr-Smith (22).

