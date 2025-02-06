Experts to probe SA Rugby’s finances

SA Rugby will undertake a review of its commercial and financial affairs, the union’s membership decided at a general council meeting today.

Members mandated the executive council and management to initiate a new process following the failure to reach the required 75% majority of a private equity investment proposal by the Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) in December.

The first step in the new process would be to appoint the financial institution through an independent selection process to advise members on all aspects of rugby’s financial sustainability and the role that a potential private equity investment might play.

“We have been given a new mandate from the general council to start a new process to review our commercial and financial prospects and define the process,” SARU president Mark Alexander said.

Alexander also confirmed the financial advisors would be chosen through an independent selection process. One representative each from the franchise unions and non-franchise unions, as well as two independent members of the executive council would form the selection committee, supported by the SA Rugby CEO and CFO.

“We will take a measured and consultative approach under the guidance of the financial advisers as we review the financial challenges and opportunities,” said Alexander.

The council was also advised that the highest level of financial distribution previously agreed by the members (known as the gold model) was guaranteed for the three years thanks to an acceleration in commercial sales.

Alexander said that although a loss would be reported for 2024 the work undertaken by management and strong commercial sales for 2025 had secured the organisation’s financial prospects for the next three years.

