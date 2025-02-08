URC North-South clash: Bulls break Cape Town curse

The Vodacom Bulls boosted their hopes of a top-two finish in the Vodacom URC with a first-ever win in the tournament at Cape Town Stadium against the Stormers.

The visitors’ scrum dominated, No 8 Cameron Hanekom’s star shone even brighter and Willie le Roux controlled the game expertly at 10 to secure a thrilling 33-32 bonus-point victory.df

The Bulls are now just two points behind the second-placed Glasgow Warriors on the log with a game in hand, while the Stormers – who had a chance to snatch victory with a last-minute conversion – stay 12th despite picking up a bonus point.

Jake White’s side made a superb start to the match when an enthralling passage of play that began with Hanekom breaching the Stormers’ defence ended with a five-pointer for lock Cobus Wiese.

The Stormers hit back in the 11th minute after kicking a penalty into touch instead of at goal, and mauling from the lineout. That approach paid off when quick hands from lock Ruben van Heerden to Frans Malherbe saw the Bok tighthead prop dive over for a memorable try.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, selected at loosehead prop by White, then barged over from close range, with the Stormers responding through captain Salmaan Moerat after again turning down three points.

On the stroke of half time, Kriel kicked a penalty goal to put the Bulls 18-17 ahead.

The Stormers made a poor start to the second half when a knock-on from hooker Joseph Dweba led to a scrum from which centre Harold Vorster scored the Bulls’ third try.

The momentum then shifted when, in the 55th minute, replacement Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp was yellow-carded for not retreating 10m from a penalty. No 8 Evan Roos and fullback Warrick Gelant both scored unconverted tries while he was off to give the hosts a 29-25 lead.

But a Kriel penalty regained the advantage for the Bulls, who then scored a bonus-point try through replacement lock Ruan Vermaak after substitute hooker Akker van der Merwe had intercepted Papier’s pass and been brought down just short of the tryline.

Kriel missed the easy conversion, which appeared to be costly when Stormers flank Ben-Jason Dixon went over for a 79th-minute try. But Clayton Blommetjies, who had just replaced flyhalf Jurie Matthee, couldn’t add the extras and the Bulls hung on for a famous victory.

The Bulls will now prepare to host the Sharks next Saturday, with the Stormers travelling to Joburg to take on the Lions.

