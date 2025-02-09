Network Sport

Rassie after Six Nations match: Rugby is in great shape

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says a rugby game cannot be judged on statistics alone, labeling the England vs Franch Six Nations ‘one of the more exciting games'.

(Archive photo) Eben Etzebeth and Ali Price. Photo: Johan Orton/Rugby 365

Rassie Erasmus believes Saturday’s clash between England and France at Twickenham was ‘one of the more exciting games’ the Six Nations has produced in recent times.

Elliot Daly’s last-minute try in London helped England clinch a thrilling 26-25 win, ending the team’s run of seven straight defeats by Tier 1 nations as well as easing the pressure on head coach Steve Borthwick.

In a social media post on Sunday, Springbok supremo Erasmus said the game cannot be judged on statistics alone, despite only less than 40 minutes of ball in play time.

Nigel Owens responded in agreement, with the highly respected former referee suggesting that constant law changes and the sport’s fixation with ‘letting the game flow’ doesn’t contribute to the match quality.

