Rassie after Six Nations match: Rugby is in great shape

Rassie Erasmus believes Saturday’s clash between England and France at Twickenham was ‘one of the more exciting games’ the Six Nations has produced in recent times.

Elliot Daly’s last-minute try in London helped England clinch a thrilling 26-25 win, ending the team’s run of seven straight defeats by Tier 1 nations as well as easing the pressure on head coach Steve Borthwick.

In a social media post on Sunday, Springbok supremo Erasmus said the game cannot be judged on statistics alone, despite only less than 40 minutes of ball in play time.

Eng v France had 83 kicks in play, 15 scrums and only 36min BIP yet it was one of the more exciting games the 6 nations had in a while. I dont think the shape of the game can be judged always on stats! If you did not watch the game most will say those numbers(stats) won’t create… — Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) February 9, 2025

Nigel Owens responded in agreement, with the highly respected former referee suggesting that constant law changes and the sport’s fixation with ‘letting the game flow’ doesn’t contribute to the match quality.

I’ve always said that high BIP time does not make a rugby game better as you have rightly pointed out. To much tinkering with the laws and an obsession to let the game flow at all costs will take away from the game not enhance it. The proof is in the pudding — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) February 9, 2025

The post Rassie: Rugby is in great shape appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.