John Dobson: We have to win at Loftus to stay alive

John Dobson says the Stormers paid the price for their inaccuracy in yesterday’s loss to the Lions and must regroup for a do-or-die clash to remain in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs hunt.

The 30-23 defeat at Emirates Airline Park means the Stormers have lost four successive matches in all competitions and currently sit ninth on the URC table. With just seven games remaining, the Stormers must claim vital points on the road, starting with a North-South derby against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on March 1.

Speaking post-match, Dobson was clear on what cost the Stormers. “We’d knocked on, broken tackles or been turned over 12 times by half time, then came out after half time and did two more – we just turned over too much ball,” the head coach said.

“I think we were 100% in the lineouts today and 70% possession, possibly 63% territory, which is a pretty emphatic performance.

“The Lions only made like 59 tackles and we did all the carrying and all the playing but were just too loose with the ball and the Lions punished us for it.”

The hosts ran in three tries in the first half, capitalising on transition play and Stormers errors. Dobson admitted that his team had failed to nullify the Lions’ strengths: “The positive would be our effort, the horrible counter side would be our inaccuracy.

“Just too loose with the ball against a team that’s brilliant at transitions and turnovers. And those tries in the first half have got the Lions’ stamp all over it and we knew about it and didn’t stop it.”

With tough fixtures ahead, the Stormers’ path to the playoffs now looks more precarious after yesterday’s result. Having lost to the Bulls in Cape Town last week, they have a week’s break before the rematch in Pretoria, followed by overseas clashes against Scarlets and Ulster.

“We had to win two of those four [matches] because we’ve got a nice home run that would get us enough [points], but unfortunately not winning today puts us in a position where we must win two of our next three,” Dobson said.

“Our European record is poor and Loftus is tough. We pretty much have to win in Pretoria to stay alive, is what I feel. And that’s easier said than done.”

He again acknowledged that injuries have limited the Stormers’ options, but insists the team can’t dwell on their misfortunes. “Next week is a slightly down week but we’ll train; we can’t get off, we don’t deserve off. We’ve got plans to make for the Bulls.

“The reality is it’s the same team that played last week, the same team that played this week, and probably the same team will play at Loftus. None of our big names are back.

“The truth is we’re fighters, we fought today, we fight every game – last week we fought, we just have to be more accurate. We’re the Stormers, we have to fight for the people of Cape Town,” Dobson added.

