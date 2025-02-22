Canada Sevens: Blitzboks close in on quarter-finals in Vancouver

Co-captain Selvyn Davids scored one of four tries as the Blitzboks sunk Ireland to edge closer to the Canada Sevens quarter-finals on Saturday.

Scores from Davids, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Ricardo Duarttee and Sebastiaan Jobb helped the South Africans claim a 28-7 win and continue their unbeaten start to the tournament, after beating New Zealand 12-10 in their opening Pool B fixture at BC Place.

Blink and you’ll miss them The @Blitzboks wasted no time getting their opening try against Ireland #HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSVAN pic.twitter.com/4UgRJrmoZL — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) February 22, 2025

Tries either side of half time from Quewin Nortje and Ronald Brown, and a conversion from Davids, were enough for Philip Snyman’s charges to edge the Kiwis, who hit back through tries from Tone Ng Shiu and Andrew Knewstubb.

Against Ireland, Davids gave the Blitzboks the perfect start when the playmaker crossed the whitewash from the kick-off, and Soyizwapi followed minutes later – both tries converted by Brown – before a converted Josh Kenny on the stroke of half time.

Duarttee added the extras to his own touchdown while Donavan Don split the uprights following Jobb’s score after the restart to secure an emphatic win for Snyman’s men.

The Blitzboks will now refocus for their final pool clash against Australia at 9:36pm on Saturday.

