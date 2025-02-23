Bulls heed Jake’s call to ‘show up’

The Bulls had lacked intensity when going down 29-19 to the Sharks at home the week before, but came out snorting against the Lions, scoring three tries to led 17-0 after 14 minutes in the Jukskei Derby yesterday.

“When you come up against a team that people expect you to beat, then you have to show up,” said White at the post-match press conference. “That was the message to the team and that’s the reaction I got.”

The Bulls did allow the Lions back into the game and led by just three points at half time, but were able to hold off their spirited opponents in the final quarter to claim a 31-19 bonus-point win.

“The message was also that these Lions are an incredibly good attacking team, especially on the counter-attack,” said White. “The Lions are a team that can score tries and are hard to stop once they get going. They just don’t go away.

“The Lions are well-coached, super fit and a very close-knit group, which makes them difficult to beat.

“The first 20 minutes were our best in a very long time and at that stage it looked like a one-sided affair. We had them by the throat.

“Then we let them in for two tries in seven minutes, and the yellow card [to Bulls centre Stedman Gans] put us under a lot of pressure for a while. It frustrates me.”

White praised the influence of veteran flyhalf Willie le Roux in the absence of the Bulls’ other leaders due to injury.

“Willie played a key role in terms of how he controlled play near the forwards. With so many leaders on the sidelines, he provides valuable guidance.

“When the injured guys come back, we will get more direction. We can only get better and better.”

