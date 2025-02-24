State of the URC: Lions, Stormers under pressure

The Vodacom Bulls host the Stormers while the Sharks travel to the Lions on Saturday in a full round of Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) action this week.

The Bulls bounced back from a deflating 29-19 home defeat to the Sharks with a 31-19 bonus-point victory against the Lions at Loftus on Saturday. The hosts charged out to a 17-0 lead before letting the Lions back into the game, and faded a bit in the final quarter, but coach Jake White will be thrilled with a five-log-point haul that reduced the gap to second-placed Glasgow to just two points. The Bulls celebrated a first-ever URC victory in Cape Town earlier this month and another win against their southern rivals would keep alive their hopes of a top-two finish and a potential home semi-final.

After losing 30-23 to the Lions at Emirates Airline Park two weeks ago, Stormers coach John Dobson said the showdown with the Bulls at Loftus would be do-or-die. While defeat wouldn’t end the Capetonians’ campaign – they are currently just three log points outside the top eight – it would be a big setback with two tricky tour matches, against Scarlets and Ulster, to follow. The Stormers last week highlighted their long injury list, but the Bulls also have several key players unavailable.

There are currently 15 of our players unavailable for selection due to injury. Full injury update https://t.co/5zzAoEu4Hv#iamastormer pic.twitter.com/omFHNQ4zuG — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 19, 2025

The Lions did well to fight back from 17-0 down at Loftus to make it 17-14, but ended up coming away with nothing from a 12-point defeat. However, they remain 12th on the log and have a game in hand over seven of the teams above them. The next few weeks of the competition could determine their playoff fate, with home and away matches against the Sharks followed by three tough tour matches against Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh. The Lions won’t want to leave themselves with too much to do when returning to Joburg for four home games to end the league stage.

The Sharks got a big confidence boost by beating the Bulls at Loftus and doing the double over their more fancied opponents this season. Now they’ll be aiming to do the same against the Lions, at Emirates Airline Park this Saturday and Kings Park a week later. The Sharks will also be hoping to welcome back a few injured Springboks, including lock Eben Etzebeth, as they push for a top-two finish (they are currently five points behind the second-placed Bulls with a game in hand).

READ: When Eben expects to be back

Round 9 result (rescheduled):

Bulls 31 Lions 19

Round 12 fixtures:

February 28

Munster vs Edinburgh (21:35)

Zebre vs Dragons (21:35)

March 1

Lions vs Sharks (14:30)

Bulls vs Stormers (17:00)

Leinster vs Cardiff (17:00)

Ulster vs Scarlets (19:15)

Connacht vs Benetton (21:35)

Glasgow vs Ospreys (21:35)

