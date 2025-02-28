Lions recall JC Pretorius to poach Sharks

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has recalled star poacher JC Pretorius for the United Rugby Championship clash with the Sharks at Emirates Airline Park tomorrow.

Pretorius, a tactical omission from last week’s team as the Lions went down 31-19 against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, returns in one of four changes, three as a result of injuries.

Quan Horn, Henco van Wyk and Etienne Oosthuizen feature on a seven-man injury list, replaced by fullback Tapiwa Mafura, centre Manuel Rass and lock Ruben Schoeman, the latter back from a suspension.

Lions: 15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Richard Kriel, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Francke Horn (c), 7 Ruan Venter, 6 JC Pretorius, 5 Darrien Landsberg, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Bench: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 SJ Kotze, 18 RF Schoeman, 19 Ruan Delport, 20 Siba Qoma, 21 Nico Steyn, 22 Jarod Cairns, 23 Rynardt Jonker.

The post Lions recall Pretorius to poach Sharks appeared first on Lions recall Pretorius to poach Sharks.