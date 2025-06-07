Cops on the run! Hundreds of police officers to tackle tomorrow’s Comrades Marathon

A cop chase of a different kind is expected tomorrow when 437 SAPS members pursue their personal bests in the 98th Comrades Marathon, highlighting not only athletic endurance but also the organisation’s commitment to health, wellness and resilience.

The group includes 66 female and 371 male officers from across all nine provinces. Their participation marks a notable increase from the 356 officers who competed in 2024, reflecting a growing culture of fitness within SAPS ranks.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has thrown his support behind the participants, commending their dedication and reinforcing SAPS’s focus on human capital development through wellness initiatives. “Their involvement underscores the values of perseverance, unity and discipline that define both the SAPS and the spirit of the Comrades Marathon,” says Masemola.

The 89km ‘down run’ from Pietermaritzburg to Durban will see over 22 000 runners take part, with SAPS runners proudly flying the organisation’s flag as ambassadors of health and community engagement.

Combining science, service and sport to serve the community

Constable Anna Mapheto (26), stationed at SAPS Lephalale in Limpopo, serves at the Community Service Centre — the first point of contact for the public.

She plays a vital role in handling complaints, opening case dockets and responding to emergencies, while also supporting crime victims and fostering trust within the community.

Mapheto began her policing career after being appointed on October 3, 2022. She completed her training at SAPS Academy in Umtata and was placed as a student constable at SAPS Polokwane before being permanently stationed at Lephalale on January 3, 2024.

In addition to her law enforcement duties, Mapheto holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Life Sciences from the University of Limpopo (2021) and is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Forensic Sciences at the University of South Africa. She is passionate about using scientific methods to solve crimes and aspires to join the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratories.

A dedicated long-distance runner, she competes for the SAPS Limpopo Marathon Club. She sees physical fitness as essential to mental strength and resilience in the demanding police environment.

“As a police official, with this physically demanding job and high-stress environment, running marathons keeps me physically and mentally fit to cope in the field of policing. I encourage my colleagues to stay active, as it boosts their health, relieves stress and strengthens both body and mind, thus helping to build healthier, safer and secure communities,” says Mapheto.

In 2023, she placed second in both the Maroela Marathon’s 10km women’s open category and the SAPS national women’s open 10km at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. She also completed the 42.2km marathon and participated in the 50km Ultra Marathon the same year.

Inspired by service and resilience

Seventy-two SAPS marathon runners from KZN will line up in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow, 14 of who will tackle the race for the first time.

One of the first-time participants is Constable Lindanokuhle Sakhile Mdunge, a community service centre officer based at Ladysmith Police Station.

Mdunge joined SAPS in 2022 after earning both a diploma and BTech in policing from the Tshwane University of Technology. He underwent intensive training at SAPS Academy Umthatha and now serves his community with commitment and compassion.

Although new to the Comrades, the 31-year-old is no stranger to challenging long-distance races. He qualified for the Comrades with an impressive 3:10 finish at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. He also completed the demanding 52km Nquthu to Dundee Ultra Marathon, which gave him the confidence to push further. A personal highlight was completing the 72km Mpumalanga Cosmo 3 in1 Marathon — an achievement that propelled him towards the Comrades down run.

Unlike many newcomers who idolise international runners, Mdunge finds his inspiration closer to home. He credits fellow police officer Constable Nqabayesizwe Zulu, stationed at SAPS Gauteng provincial headquarters, as his role model.

“He has been running the Comrades Marathon for over five years, and he is the one who motivated me. I am looking forward to the race, and running in the colours of my beloved organisation will encourage me not to give up. The race takes place in the month dedicated to the youth in South Africa, and as such I will do my best to show the tenacity of the youth in our country, the bravery of all young people in the SAPS, and show the world that police in South Africa are resilient,” says Mdunge.

While some may approach their first Comrades with caution, Mdunge already has long-term goals. His sights are set on earning a green number — a recognition awarded to runners who complete 10 Comrades Marathons. For him, it’s more than a race; it’s the start of a dream come true.