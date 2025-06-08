Watch: Comrades glory as Dijana makes it 3, Steyn 4

Tete Dijana has again won the men’s Comrades Marathon, while multiple title holder Gerda Steyn took the women’s title.

Steyn has once again proven she’s in a league of her own, claiming her fourth title with unmatched strength, grace and determination.

Russia’s Alexandra Morozova finished second to win her sixth gold medal. Shelmisth Muriuki became the first Kenyan woman to finish on the Comrades podium, placing third.

Dijana crossed the finish line in a time of 05:25:28, seconds ahead of ‘Flying Dutchman’ Piet Wiersma, who won the race last year. Russian runner Nikolai Volkov came third.

This is Dijana’s third win. He triumphed in 2022 and 2023, but finished 14th last year.

No DNA, ke RSA 🇿🇦 Her name is Gerda Steyn!!! 🇿🇦💪🏽 🔥FOUR-TIME Comrades Marathon winner! 🔥⁰

Gerda has once again proven she’s in a league of her own, claiming her 4th title with unmatched strength, grace, and determination. 🥇🏆 Halala Gerda, Halala!🏃🏼‍♀️#ComradesMarathon2025… pic.twitter.com/XvDKlw0XbE — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 8, 2025

Congratulatory posts for the winners are flooding social media:

The Queen of the Comrades Marathon, the people’s champion, Gerda Steyn did it in style at People’s Park when she won the Comrades Marathon today. Steyn made herself a new piece of history when she became the first South African woman to win the Comrades Marathon four times. In… pic.twitter.com/iLeakQvzgr — The Witness (@WitnessKZN) June 8, 2025

“I just run on wings” Here’s your 2025 Women’s Comrades Marathon winner, Gerda Steyn. She was ecstatic to get a roar from Caster Semenya #ComradesMarathon @gerdarun @MightyCaster @ComradesRace pic.twitter.com/GKOkWDlvid — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) June 8, 2025

Sure @Vee41449940 remember our discussion regarding comrades marathon . Look at Tete holding a caduceus, two snakes entwined around a winged staff is itself a pagan symbol. It is a symbol of the Greek god Hermes. This cant be a coincidence 😭 #ComradesMarathon2025 pic.twitter.com/Y3QxROJdL7 — ReconcileWithGod (@Mickzo) June 8, 2025