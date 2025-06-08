Network Sport

Watch: Comrades glory as Dijana makes it 3, Steyn 4

South African runners keep first-place medals on home soil in the 2025 Comrades Marathon, run over 89.98km.

1 hour ago
Allison Cooper 2 minutes read
Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn. Photos: Facebook/Comrades Marathon and The Witness

Tete Dijana has again won the men’s Comrades Marathon, while multiple title holder Gerda Steyn took the women’s title.

Steyn has once again proven she’s in a league of her own, claiming her fourth title with unmatched strength, grace and determination.

Russia’s Alexandra Morozova finished second to win her sixth gold medal. Shelmisth Muriuki became the first Kenyan woman to finish on the Comrades podium, placing third.

Dijana crossed the finish line in a time of 05:25:28, seconds ahead of ‘Flying Dutchman’ Piet Wiersma, who won the race last year. Russian runner Nikolai Volkov came third.

This is Dijana’s third win. He triumphed in 2022 and 2023, but finished 14th last year.

 

Congratulatory posts for the winners are flooding social media:

