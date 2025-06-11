No deaths at 2025 Comrades Marathon – association after fake news spreads

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has slammed reports alleging two runners had died at this year’s event.

According to Northglen News, in a statement, CMA general manager Alain Dalais said some digital media outlets and accounts had reported the deaths, further alleging the deaths were confirmed by Comrades officials.

“The CMA and its medical team can confirm that no deaths have been recorded at the 2025 event. As can be expected from an event of this nature and size, there were some cases of runners being transferred to hospital from the route, for various medical reasons. The CMA medical, emergency, safety and health protocols are excellent, and focused on the safety of all runners,” he said.

Dalais added that the association distances itself from any fake news or rumours doing the rounds.

“The CMA suggests that our community rely on reputable sources for information, starting with our own channels,” he added.

In 2022, a Hollywoodbets Athletics Club runner, Mzamo Mthembu, collapsed on the Comrades Marathon route near Pinetown and died after being taken to hospital.

Also read: Comrades runner reported missing found near Durban harbour in serious condition