Confirmed: Benoni-born Camden Schaper joins Chelsea as world’s priciest 13-year-old

Jody Schaper has confirmed that London giants Chelsea FC have secured the services of his prodigiously talented son, Camden.

“Chelsea have won the race to sign Camden,” Jody confirms to Benoni City Times.

Earlier this week, the Benoni City Times reported that Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City were in a fierce battle to sign the teenage football sensation, reportedly valued at £700 000 (R16.9m) — making him the most expensive 13-year-old footballer in the world.

Having watched Camden’s development over the years, Schaper senior expressed his pride and excitement.

“Talent and hard work always lead to success. Camden is a humble and hardworking child,” he says.

“It has been an honour to watch him grow into the player and person he is. Every team he has played for has improved because of him. High performers elevate those around them by up to 15%, and we’ve seen that first-hand.”

While the interest from English giants and other European clubs was flattering, it came as no surprise to Jody.

“Scouts from several clubs attended most of Camden’s matches this past season, so we knew interest would come. To have our pick of those clubs shows that he stands out,” he adds.

“Scouts look for qualities that the average person wouldn’t notice. It’s reassuring that Camden has attributes that will take him far in the game.”

After impressing in the Gauteng Development League as part of the SuperSport United (SSU) Academy, the Schaper family moved from Benoni to England two years ago to pursue better footballing opportunities for Camden and his younger brother, Astin — a goalkeeper now with Manchester City.

In England, Camden played grassroots football for a year before signing with the Blackburn Rovers Academy in December 2023. He began with the U12 side and was promoted to the U14s by March last year.

His strong performances at Blackburn attracted attention from several top-flight clubs, ultimately leading to Chelsea securing his signature.

Ready to work hard

Speaking to the Benoni City Times, Camden says he was thrilled to be joining the six-time Premier League champions.

“I’m very excited. I’m focused on my football. I’m ready to work hard, to be challenged, and to learn as much as I can in an elite environment,” he adds.

Camden’s long-term goals include becoming the best age-group footballer in the country and one day playing for Chelsea’s first team.

“It’s all about breaking into the first team now. It would be amazing if I can manage to do that at a young age.”

He expresses pride in his South African roots and hopes to shine a spotlight on youth football in the country.

“The world must see the talent South Africa has. Being at SSU was so important in this journey — it made me the player I am today. If you work hard and believe, you can achieve anything.”

Asked whether his son will eventually represent South Africa or England internationally, Jody says: “That’s an interesting question. It will be Camden’s choice, but right now, as a youth player, it matters who comes calling first. We’ll wait and see.”