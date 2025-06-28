Four Springboks who need to impress against BaaBaas to stay in the frame for Italy

Attack coach Tony Brown said that Springbok players need to perform well in this Saturday’s fixture in order to be granted an opportunity in the match the following weekend.

The Springboks take on the Barbarians invitational team at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 17:10) before playing the first of two Tests against Italy, at Loftus, next weekend, The Citizen reports.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus named four uncapped players in the matchday squad against the Barbarians, which features a mix of experienced internationals from around the world.

While it is easy to say all four Springbok debutants need to shine, there is enough pressure in Erasmus’ 45-man squad for the early season to demand standout performances from some of the stalwarts.

Here are four who’ll be keen to impress on Saturday.

Manie Libbok

It will take a while for Libbok to prove to critics that he is worthy of a Springbok jersey after his goal-kicking was so underpar at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Playing from the bench for starting flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Libbok gets the nod ahead of Springbok veteran Handré Pollard, who only arrived in camp last week.

While he may not be called on to kick for posts, he could utilise his hallmark cross kicks and play-making to build greater trust and confidence. Especially since he only carried a 50% kicking success rate in this year’s URC (slotting one penalty and seven conversions while missing eight kicks).

Marnus van der Merwe

One of the rookies in the line-up on Saturday, the 28-year-old hooker plays from the bench thanks to a breakout season for Scarlets.

The former Cheetahs player slotted in well in his first season at the Welsh side, winning the second-most lineouts in the URC, securing the third-most turnovers, and scoring 10 tries across the URC and Challenge Cup.

His inclusion in the Springboks’ early-season squad came at the cost of Johan Grobbelaar, who is increasingly becoming a force for the Bulls, and Stormers youngster André-Hugo Venter.

Van der Merwe will have to follow up his form to show he is not a one-hit wonder, but is worthy of a place in the side.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The 26-year-old tighthead prop is also set to make his debut against the Barbarians.

Reportedly weighing over 150kgs while playing for the Lions, he has had to slim down to get himself up to Springbok standard. He also took part in special training sessions with Bok scrum guru Daan Human.

While his size and performances made him a powerhouse for the Joburg side, it remains to be seen how he will do on the highest stage and if he is worthy of a spot ahead of URC SA Player of the Year nominee Wilco Louw.

Damian de Allende

By all rights a Springbok mainstay who will perhaps go down as a national legend — once he reaches 100 Tests. De Allende is starting at inside centre, a position another in-form Springbok usually plays (André Esterhuizen, who is on the bench).

This while Erasmus said 22-year-old Ethan Hooker will also be given opportunities in the centre (with inside being Hooker’s most accomplished position).

Double World Cup winner De Allende said he could learn a thing or two from the youngster after an impactful URC campaign. But maybe he will need to ensure he is too good to drop in the squad.