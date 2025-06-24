Springboks to face Barbarians: Four rookies in first team of season

There are four uncapped players in an otherwise fairly experienced Bok side for the first match of the season.

Assistant coach Jerry Flannery in discussion with some Bok players during a training session. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named the uncapped duo of Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Sharks flanker Vincent Tshituka in his first starting team of the season, with a further two rookies on the bench, for Saturday’s season-opener against the Barbarians in Cape Town.

Hooker Marnus van der Merwe and prop Neethling Fouche will play off the bench in the one-off game against the invitational side.

Selections

The starting team is an experienced lineup, with Siya Kolisi captaining a side consisting of eight World Cup winners.

Morne van den Berg will get a chance to show what he can do at scrumhalf, while Jean-Luc du Preez will play at eighthman.

Lood de Jager is also back in the Bok picture after several months on the sidelines because of various injuries.

Aphelele Fassi will run out at fullback with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf, while up front lock Jean Kleyn also gets another crack in a Bok team and Malcolm Marx will feature at hooker.

Erasmus has picked an experienced bench, including five World Cup winners, while exciting prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels will hope to get a decent run in what should be an open game of rugby. Because of the Bulls’ appearance in the URC final 10 days ago, only Wessels was considered for selection.

Handre Pollard and RG Snyman also weren’t considered for the match as they only joined the Bok group last week.

In a boost for the Boks, Pieter-Steph du Toit, who missed the squad’s camp in Joburg because of injury, has returned to fitness and is now also a part of the enlarged squad, taking the number of players to 46.

Boks team: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Jean-Luc du Preez, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Jean Kleyn, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Neethling Fouche, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen