Durban July fashion brings ‘Marvels of Mzansi’ to life

The Greyville Racecourse and its surrounding areas are bustling with activity as thousands of people make their way in for the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The Witness reports that the annual event is the biggest horse racing event in Africa and arguably the most important event on South Africa’s social calendar.

This year, the event is themed ‘Marvels of Mzansi’ with early arrivals demonstrating the various interpretations one could have of the theme.

Some have opted for colours synonymous with nature like brown and green as a nod to the country’s rich natural landscape while others are draped in traditional garments and African prints.

Marilyn Zungu says when she heard the theme she thought of Marvel Comics and superheroes which inspired her to wear a big gold bracelet like Wonder Woman and pick an outfit that had long, draped sleeves like a cape which often trails behind superheroes like Batman and Thor.

“To represent Mzansi, I selected an African print for the sleeves picked earrings shaped like the African continent,” Zungu says.

Zungu says she came to the racecourse today as ‘it’s the place to be’.

“This is the biggest event happening in the country and on the continent today, so everyone should be here spreading love and beauty,” she says.

Khanyi Zuma says she wanted her outfit to fit the theme by having earth tones, but still be vibrant because of the people and culture in South Africa.

“We have so much of truly breathtaking oceans and rivers in the country that bring tranquility, but also have such a diversity of cultures that bring great music and spicy foods,” Zuma says.

Though the day is still young, one thing is certain, guests will use this theme to showcase not only the country’s diverse landscapes and population but also the creativity of its citizens.

