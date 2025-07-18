Network Sport

I won’t be involved in the running of Siwelele FC – Gayton McKenzie

Gayton McKenzie distanced himself from his son's R50m Siwelele FC revival, saying he's only a supporter.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie says he will not be involved in the running of Siwelele FC.

The Citizen reports McKenzie had to clarify his role in the new club after his son Calvin Le’ John bought the status of SuperSport United for a reported fee of R50m and renamed it Siwelele FC.

“Siwelele FC is a very small part of my family’s portfolio and there’s bigger things which I was not involved in. Why will I get involved in that? I would have been involved as a supporter, as a minister I’m not allowed to get involved,” McKenzie told the media as reported by SABC Sport.

“I’m just happy Siwelele Samasele is back in the Free State. My heart breaks when I saw the lies that people of the Free State have been told, every year, believe me. Every year there’s some failed business man that wants to be famous, he’ll tell the people, ‘I’m bringing Siwelele back’ and the people will be happy.

“Every year without fail and when they do bring it back, then they sell it. My son didn’t bring it back for financial reasons, it’s not gonna pay rent for the family, he brought it back because Siwelele is a culture, it’s our heritage, there’s something missing in my soul as a Free Stater if Siwelele is not back.

“I will not be involved in the running of Siwelele,” he added.

