Alfred Dunhill Championship moves from Leopard Creek to Joburg

The Alfred Dunhill Championship will return to its historical roots in Johannesburg when it will be played at Royal Johannesburg Golf Club from December 11 to 14 for the Leopard Creek golf course to recover after it hosted two big golf tournaments over the past summer.

The Lowvelder reports that yesterday (July 25), the Sunshine Tour and organisers of the Alfred Dunhill Championship announced the decision to bring the championship back to the city where it was first played from 2000 to 2004 before moving to its traditional home of Leopard Creek.

Leopard Creek course needs time to recover

According to the Sunshine Tour, the hosting of the Alfred Dunhill Championship as well as the prestigious R&A Africa Amateur Championship in a short space of time over the intensely hot summer months in 2024, placed the Leopard Creek course under stress, and it requires a period of recovery.

“We’re delighted to be bringing the Alfred Dunhill Championship back to Johannesburg where it was played for the first five years of its existence and are extremely grateful to Royal Johannesburg Golf Club for the opportunity,” said Thomas Abt, the commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.”

Move to Royal Johannesburg Golf Club not permanent

“Royal Johannesburg Golf Club’s East Championship Course is internationally renowned as a true championship venue and among the finest courses in Africa, and we look forward to showcasing the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship on such a challenging layout,” organisers said.

The move back to Royal Johannesburg will only be effective for 2025, and the tournament will return to Leopard Creek in 2026.