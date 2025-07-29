Athletics South Africa president and board given 7 days to resign: Protest action looms

A storm is brewing in South African athletics as a group calling itself ‘concerned athletes and administrators’ called for the immediate resignation of the Athletics South Africa (ASA) board during a fiery press conference in Milpark yesterday.

Benoni City Times reports that, citing deep-rooted governance failures and alleged misuse of funds, the group, led by ASA board member Dorah Mgwevu, athletics administrator Ernest Moikangoe, and athlete Keneilwe Sesing, issued a bold ultimatum that ASA President James Moloi and his board have seven days to step down or face protest action.

“We, the concerned stakeholders, administrators, civil society organisations and citizens of South Africa, demand the immediate resignation of the ASA leadership, including the CEO and entire board of directors,” said Moikangoe.

The veteran official said this follows recent allegations that Moloi had used ASA funds for personal gain. This was revealed last month during an oversight hearing by Parliament’s Sports, Arts and Culture portfolio committee.

The hearing quizzed Moloi about using the federation’s credit card at various taverns and liquor stores.

“The findings presented in parliament are a national embarrassment and betrayal of public trust. They paint a picture of an organisation in complete disarray where corruption, neglect of athletes, and gross abuse of funds have become institutionalised.

“We can no longer tolerate a leadership that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the integrity of sport in South Africa.”

The group demands the appointment of an interim committee and the launch of a full forensic investigation by the Special Investigating Unit into ASA financial activities from 2020 to 2025.

“Our sport is not a fiefdom for thieves and opportunists. ASA is meant to serve athletes – not to fund parties, taverns and corrupt deals,” Moikangoe said.

Should the ASA board fail to resign within seven days, Moikangoe said the group will stage a protest at ASA headquarters and petition World Athletics to suspend the federation until their demands are met.

Mgwevu echoed Moikangoe’s sentiments, saying Moloi should step aside to allow SASCOC’s investigation into ASA’s financial irregularities – including whether funds were misused – to proceed without his interference.

“The president must step aside. We are aware of the ongoing investigation.

“How do we have this investigation when the accused person still has access to information and witnesses? Will this be a fair investigation?

“We appeal for Moloi to step aside and allow this investigation to take place fairly.”

In a statement, ASA condemned the press briefing, saying it was reviewing the matters raised in parliament.

“ASA is currently reviewing the recent matters raised in parliament and has pledged to fully cooperate with the SASCOC investigation.

“We are committed to transparency and accountability. We will work closely with SASCOC to address any concerns.”