Ryan Rickelton eyes Proteas T20I opener role: I won’t change my game

Ryan Rickelton says he has no plans to rein in his aggressive batting style as he targets a permanent spot at the top of the Proteas T20I order.

With Quinton de Kock absent, Temba Bavuma seemingly out of contention and Reeza Hendricks not in the current squad, the Proteas are looking for a fresh opening combination ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

That task will likely fall to Rickelton and 20-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius, two left-handed wicketkeepers separated by a decade in age and experience.

Speaking from Darwin, where South Africa begin a three-match T20I series against Australia on Sunday, Rickelton made it clear that his approach will not change.

“I’m still trying to establish myself in the T20 side but I don’t think there’ll be any expectation for me to change anything that I’ve been doing in these last two years. It’s just an opportunity for me to hopefully claim that opening spot for this South African side, going into the world cup and further on past that.”

Rickelton believes the return of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen will give him the freedom to attack from the start.

“The way the team is structured fits the mould of how they want me to play too. I am always looking to land that first punch and get the side off to a good start no matter who’s alongside me.”

ALSO: Brevis silences the noise

Rickelton, along with Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, was rested for the recent Tri-Series in Zimbabwe as the Proteas prepare for a gruelling schedule. After the Australia tour, they face England, Pakistan and India, followed by the SA20, a short West Indies series, the T20 World Cup and the IPL.

Rickelton says his maiden IPL stint taught him valuable lessons in managing the mental demands of constant cricket.

“Once you get into the groove of playing a lot of cricket it’s great when things are going well, but it can be tough if they’re not. It’s all about finding the right balance mentally.”

Proteas T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.

T20I series fixtures (SA times):

Sunday at 11:15: 1st T20I, Darwin

Tuesday at 11:15: 2nd T20I, Darwin

Next Saturday at 11:15: 3rd T20I, Cairns

The post Rickelton: I won’t change my game appeared first on SA Cricketmag.