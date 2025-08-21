Trevor Manuel calls for full government support for 2027 Cricket World Cup

With much of the focus on boosting tourism and building the tournament’s long-term legacy, full support will be required from government for the 2027 Cricket World Cup to succeed, according to local organising committee (LOC) chairperson Trevor Manuel.

The Citizen reports that former minister of finance under three consecutive presidents, Manuel, was announced today as chairperson of a 15-member LOC board revealed for the quadrennial tournament.

National co-operation crucial

“The success of the Cricket World Cup will largely be because national government can bring all three spheres of government into play. It’s fundamentally important,” he said.

Manuel stressed it was crucial to think beyond the tournament, with various public sector institutions needed to ensure visitors return to South Africa.

“The experience is what matters. The experience is what will be lasting and will bring people back to South Africa,” Manuel said.

“It can’t just be a set of events in 2027. It needs to be an all-in effort, so I think we’re going to depend very much on government to be able to deliver and work with us.”

Government ready for the challenge

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said the national government had committed to the tournament and would play its part.

“When it is necessary for South Africa to rise to the occasion, it never fails, so from government’s side we are born ready for these types of events,” McKenzie said.

World cup is ‘an African project’

Early independent studies suggested over 27 000 job opportunities would be created by the tournament and more than R15b would be contributed to the nation’s GDP.

With the tournament co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, Cricket South Africa board chairperson Pearl Maphoshe said it was a great opportunity to expose the sport to more people across southern Africa and beyond.

“This event is significant, not just for South Africa but for Africa as a whole… because it is more than a sporting event for us. It’s a national project and indeed an African project that we embrace with a sense of responsibility,” Maphoshe said.

“It is an opportunity for us to showcase the very best of who we are as a country.”

Tournament schedule

A total of 44 matches will be played at eight stadiums around South Africa during the 2027 Cricket World Cup in October and November, while 10 games will be contested at venues in Bulawayo, Harare and Windhoek.

2027 Cricket World Cup LOC board of directors

Trevor Manuel (independent chairperson), Johannes Adams (non-executive director), Yunus Bobat (non-executive director), Herman Bosman (non-executive director), Vuyani Jarana (non-executive director), Nomfanelo Magwentshu (non-executive director), Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (non-executive director), Ravi Naidoo (non-executive director), Stavros Nicolaou (non-executive director), Philip October (non-executive director), Karrisha Pillay (non-executive director), Unathi Matthew Tshotwana (non-executive director), Pholetsi Moseki (ex-officio, CSA CEO), Tjaart van der Walt (ex-officio, CSA CFO), Refentse Shinners (ex-officio, CSA PAE)

