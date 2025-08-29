Simbine ready to ‘be a champion’ after reaching Diamond League podium

Experienced sprinter Akani Simbine says he is pleased to be finding form again on the eve of the World Championships, after grabbing the runner-up spot in the men’s 100m dash at the Diamond League final in Zurich last night.

Simbine was in good shape earlier this season, winning three Diamond League races in succession, but after taking a short break from competition, he struggled to find top gear when he returned to the international circuit, missing the podium in his next three top-flight races.

He put up a fight in Zurich, however, clocking 9.98 seconds to take second place in a blanket finish. American athlete Christian Coleman snatched the win in 9.97, while Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake took third in 9.99.

“It’s great to finally find my legs again. I am happy with where we are at right now, despite the fact that I did not get the diamond. All good and looking forward to the champs,” said Simbine, who dipped under 10 seconds for the first time in more three months.

Just two weeks out from the World Championships in Tokyo, Simbine said he was satisfied with his shape, as he went in search of a breakthrough result.

Though he finished among the top five in the 100m sprint at six major global championships between 2016 and 2024, the 31-year-old speedster hoped to secure his first individual medal in the Japanese capital.

“For me, I have done it so many times (competed in major finals), I have done it for so many years, so now it is about the momentum and making sure that I am running my race and preparing myself to actually be a champion,” Simbine said.

Walaza pulls up injured

Meanwhile, junior sensation Bayanda Walaza left the track in tears in a wheelchair after pulling up with a hamstring injury in the 100m race in Zurich.

Though he looked to be in with a chance for a podium place in the second half of the race, Walaza hobbled over the line, grabbing the back of his left leg.

The other South African in the men’s short sprint, Shaun Maswanganyi, settled for seventh position in 10.19.

Du Plessis reaches javelin podium

In the women’s javelin throw competition, Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis secured a podium place, taking third spot with a best heave of 62.26m.

She was nearly 2m short of her personal best, but Du Plessis continued to build on her consistency, throwing over 62m for the fourth time this year.

Elina Tzengko of Greece triumphed with a 64.57m heave and Adriana Vilagos of Slovenia was second with a 62.96m throw.

In other events, world indoor champion Prudence Sekgodiso faded in the closing stages of the women’s 800m race, settling for sixth place in 1:58.57.

Zeney van der Walt finished eighth in the women’s 400m hurdles contest in 56.90, and Rogail Joseph was fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles B race, setting a season’s best of 56.00.

