Teenager included as SA targets maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup final

Pleased with the squad the selectors have put together, Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi believes the national team will be ready to put up a fight as they target their first global title at the Women’s Cricket World Cup starting at the end of the month.

According to The Citizen, an experienced 15-member squad, led by regular captain Laura Wolvaardt, was announced today for the quadrennial showpiece to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

“We can look back at the amount of preparation we have put in and know that we have done our best,” Mashimbyi said.

“We are ready to send a squad to the world cup that will make South Africa proud.”

Teenager Karabo Meso, only 17 years old, has played two ODI matches, but the rest of the group share a wealth of combined experience.

Excited to get going

While the Proteas have reached the semi-finals at the last two editions of the global 50-over showpiece, they will be aiming to reach the final for the first time, and Mashimbyi was confident of their chances.

“I am happy for all the players and management who will be getting on that plane to India, but I am even more excited to see what they can achieve together as a group,” Mashimbyi said.

“We believe we have the squad of players that can go out there and deliver on the world stage. Now it is all about carrying that belief with us every step of the way, along with the support of the entire nation.”

Experienced all-rounder Dané van Niekerk, who joined a recent training camp in Durban in an attempt to return to the international game after retiring in 2023, was not included in the squad.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup will be played between September 30 and November 2.

All eight teams in the tournament will play in one group in the round-robin opening stage, with the top four sides progressing to the semi-finals.

Proteas squad

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon