Defender seeks fresh start to win back Bafana Bafana spot

As previously reported by Phakaaathi, Terrence Mashego has finally completed his move to Durban City from Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to The Citizen, the defender has already bid farewell to his teammates at Sundowns ahead of the move to the KZN side coached by Gavin Hunt.

Mgosi Squad first got wind of the story after it became clear that the former Cape Town City player was desperate for game time in order to win back his place in the Bafana Bafana team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

Mashego was behind Aubrey Modiba and Divine Lunga in the left-back position last season. His position became untenable following the arrival of Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC. Mashego will spend the rest of the season at City in search of regular game time.

“He has stopped training with Sundowns and I understand that he’s already in Durban and I thought the move would have been made public by now. He has already said his goodbyes to his teammates at Sundowns,” said a source close to the player.

It is not yet clear if this is a loan move or a permanent one, but Mashego will be hoping to revive his career under the decorated Hunt.

The 29-year-old was part of Hugo Broos’ squad that won a bronze medal at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.