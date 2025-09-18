Is this the end of Willie le Roux’s international career?

The quiet omission of Willie le Roux from the latest Springbok squad, despite a vulnerability in the fullback department, could hint at the end – or at least the impending end – of his international career.

According to The Citizen, not a word was said about the 36-year-old in the Springboks’ 960-word statement announcing their squad for the two The Rugby Championship tests to be played against Argentina.

Even with an injury to Aphelele Fassi in last weekend’s record 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington, ruling him out of the tests against Argentina, the team sheet still showed no additional cover at fullback.

Le Roux’s three games this year

Le Roux has played three of the Boks’ eight games so far this year – twice against Italy in July and then against the All Blacks during their win at Eden Park on September 6.

He suffered a niggle at training ahead of the Wallabies test in Cape Town, which explained his absence from one Wallabies test. But his omission from the first Wallabies test, and exclusion since his Auckland appearance, is noteworthy.

Besides leaving Damian Willemse as the only fullback option in the squad – with Cheslin Kolbe and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu potentially covering – Le Roux’s exclusion may herald what his harshest critics have been calling for: The ageing fullback to make way for the likes of Fassi, Willemse and Lions star Quan Horn.

Inconsistent performances have earned Le Roux a love-hate relationship with fans over the years.

May still feature in championship finale

Even Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus once turned Le Roux down at the Stormers for lacking skill. On the eve of his 100th test just a few weeks ago, however, Erasmus admitted it was a big mistake and said he had come to understand how much Le Roux cares about his rugby and those around him.

“We are very proud of him and we hope we can help him make this a memorable game,” Erasmus said at the time.

As it turned out, Le Roux was not at his best in that second Italy test and again failed to show reliability in the all-important position during the first New Zealand game at Eden Park.

The Springboks did mention in their squad announcement yesterday that ‘following medical assessments in camp on Thursday, there is a possibility that a further three players could be added to the group later in the week, with a group of up to 30 players set to travel to London for the final match’.

The Boks face the Pumas in Durban next Saturday before wrapping up their The Rugby Championship campaign with a match against the same team in London on October 4.