Mbokazi and Campbell miss out as SA squad announced for Fifa U20 World Cup

South African Under-20 men’s team coach Raymond Mdaka has named his final 21-man squad for the 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup.

The Citizen reports Chile will host the biennial international youth football tournament from next Saturday to October 19.

Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Belgian-based winger Shandre Campbell are the notable absentees from the Amajita squad.

In a statement, the SA Football Association (Safa) explained why the duo will not be making the trip to Chile.

“Mbekezeli Mbokazi was not considered as part of an agreement between Mdaka and his Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos. The defender will be part of the Bafana Bafana squad that will play two crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda next month.

“Belgium-based Shandre Campbell is another notable absentee after he was denied permission to join the Chile-bound South African U20 squad by his side Club Brugge. Bafana Bafana coach Broos stepped in and tried to negotiate with the Belgians, but the club still refused to accept the call-up letter,” read the statement from Safa.

Mdaka happy with final squad

Mdaka said he is pleased with his final selection but admitted it was a difficult process considering the talent at his disposal.

“The South African Under 20 Men’s National Team has once again resumed its programmes in preparation for the U20 Fifa World Cup. Having started with a recent camp during the September Fifa calendar, which was from the 1st of September to the 9th, where we were supposed to finalise the team of about 21 players that will be representing the country,” Mdaka told Safa media.

‘A lot of headaches’

“Yes, it was a very good camp, honestly. A lot of headaches where we had all these players, about 30 players, and then trying to come up with 21. Very, very difficult. But the fact that we’ve been with the players for so long, that’s one thing that helped us to be able to come up with the final list.

“The final list, if you look at it, consists of about 80% of the players who have been through the programmes since we started in our preparation, through Cosafa and the U20 Afcon.

“We are happy because these players have even graduated here. They are first team players, most of them. And not only having graduated to the first team, but at the same time, most of them are getting minutes in their first teams, which helps because, you know, with the national team, you only have them sometimes maybe for a week or so,” added Mdaka.

The Amajita team will assemble in Johannesburg today and depart for Chile on Wednesday.

Mdaka’s charges are in Group E and will face France on September 29, New Caledonia on October 2 and the United States of America on October 5.

