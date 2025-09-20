Lions suffer late heartbreak as Griquas end 55-year wait for Currie Cup crown

It was déjà vu as the Griquas snatched a last-minute penalty to beat the Lions 27-25 in their Currie Cup final at Ellis Park, repeating the heartbreak of last year’s final at the same venue where the Sharks prevailed.

The Citizen reports that in doing so, the Griquas secured their fourth title, and their first since 1970.

Backlines shine in thrilling clash

Both backlines were electric on the day. The Griquas used grubber kicks to good effect in the first half, while the Lions’ backs broke through defenders at will to score three tries, with Kelly Mpeku, Richard Kriel and Henco van Wyk dotting down.

It was also Lions captain Quan Horn’s heroics that stopped a Gurshwin Wehr try, while his brilliant run created Mpeku’s score.

The Lions’ forward pack impressed in defence, twice holding the Griquas up over the line.

Griquas hit back

The Griquas showed vast improvement from their 37-7 defeat to the Lions at the same venue in the league phase two weeks ago.

Tries from Cameron Hufke, Lourens Oosthuizen and Mnombo Zwelenedaba, along with five kicks out of seven from the tournament’s leading scorer, flyhalf George Whitehead, secured them victory.

The Lions were desperate to claim the title after last year’s infamous last-minute error against the Sharks at Ellis Park, when they played on instead of kicking out. The Sharks won possession, forced a penalty, and former Lions player Jordan Hendrikse slotted a 59m winner.

Lead changes hands

The Griquas struck first when fullback Hufke pounced on a loose ball in the opening minute. Wehr looked to have scored his ninth try of the tournament minutes later, but the TMO ruled he stepped out of bounds under Horn’s tackle.

The Lions regrouped and Chris Smith slotted a penalty before Mpeku crossed after Horn’s dazzling run, giving them a 10-7 lead.

The Griquas hit back when Oosthuizen powered over, with Whitehead adding the extras for a 14-10 lead. The Lions responded with a Kriel try to make it 17-14 at the break.

Whitehead levelled with a penalty immediately after half-time, but Van Wyk replied straight from the restart.

The Griquas had another try held up before Zwelenedaba forced his way over late, Whitehead converting for a 24-22 lead.

The Lions hit back with a Dobela penalty in the closing minutes, but a TMO review overturned a crucial call, giving Whitehead the chance to snatch the win 27-25.

It's all over in the Carling #CurrieCup final at Ellis Park and Suzuki Griquas have done it 🏆#WhereChampionsRise | #PremierRugbyRealPassion pic.twitter.com/zp98TYAJkY — The Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) September 20, 2025

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Kelly Mpeku, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk. Conversions – Chris Smith 2/2, Lubalalo Dobela 0/1. Penalties – Smith 2/2, Dobela 1/1.

Griquas: Tries – Cameron Hufke, Lourens Oosthuizen, Mnombo Zwelenedaba. Conversions – George Whitehead 3/3. Penalties – Whitehead 2/3. Drop-goals – Whitehead 0/1.

