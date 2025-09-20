Griquas break Lions’ hearts with last-gasp win in repeat of 2024 Currie Cup final

The Griquas won thanks to a last-gasp penalty kick, much like the 2024 Currie Cup final at the same venue.

It was déjà vu as the Griquas snatched a last-minute penalty to beat the Lions 27-25 in the Currie Cup final at Ellis Park on Saturday, repeating the result of last year’s final at the same venue where the Sharks won out.

It came after Lions replacement kicker Lubalalo Dobela, on for the injured Chris Smith, retook the lead in the 78th minute with a well-struck penalty. Little did they know the Griquas would win a penalty after the hooter sounded thanks to the TMO.

The result: Currie Cup leading point scorer George Whitehead slotting another famous penalty to win the Griquas their fourth title, and first since 1970.

Both backlines were electric on the day. Griquas employed grubber kicks to good effect in the first half while the Lions backline broke through defenders at will to score their three tries — wing Kelly Mpeku, centre Richard Kriel and centre Henco van Wyk dotting down.

It was also Lions captain Quan Horn’s heroics that prevented a Gurshwin Wehr try, and great run that created Mpeku’s score.

The Lions forward pack were also excellent in defence, twice holding the Griquas up over the line.

Griquas win out

But the Griquas improved much from their 37-7 defeat to the Lions at the same venue in the league phase two weeks ago.

Tries from Cameron Hufke, Lourens Oosthuizen and Mnombo Zwelenedaba and five kicks out of seven from flyhalf Whitehead gave them the famous win.

The Lions were desparate to win the title after missing out due to their own disastrous last-minute decision against the Sharks in last year’s final at the same venue. The Joburg side were 14-13 up when the hooter sounded but decided to keep playing instead of kicking out for the win. The Sharks won possession, and then secured a penalty before former Lions player Jordan Hendrikse slotted the 59m kick.

Lions and Griquas exchange the lead

In the final at Ellis Park on Saturday, Griquas were the first to score, fullback Hufke dotting down after a loose ball was grubbered towards the try line in the first minute. Wehr appeared to score his ninth try of the tournament minutes later, but the TMO found he stepped out of bounds when he was tackled by Horn before dotting down.

The Lions were rattled but found momentum towards the end of the first quarter. Smith slotted a penalty before wing Mpeku beat one defender before dotting own after Horn’s great run through defenders. That gave them a 10-7 lead after 25 minutes.

Griquas had a try held up moments later, but scored immediately afterwards. Oosthuizen crashed over to give the Kimberley side the lead again. Whitehead slotted another difficult conversion to make it 14-10.

The Lions retook the lead when Richard Kriel found a gap to score five minutes before half-time, making the score 17-14 at the break.

Whitehead levelled the scores right after the break with a penalty. But the Lions responded immediately, centre Henco van Wyk scoring after the kick-off was not dealt with.

The Griquas had a second try held up with the score 22-17 to the Lions as the teams went into the final quarter.

After a few drives at the death, Griquas centre Zwelenedaba crashed over and Whitehead converted to snatch a 24-22 lead.

The Lions pushed hard in the final minutes and secured a tricky penalty kick with two minutes left. Dobela stepped up, and slotted it to make it 25-24.

The Griquas again attacked, but lost possession. The whistle sounded and 12,000 fans cheered, until the TMO found a Lions player had deliberately slapped the ball down from a Griquas player’s hands at a ruck and up stepped Whitehead to slot the penalty to win the title.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Kelly Mpeku, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk. Conversions – Chris Smith 2/2, Lubalalo Dobela 0/1. Penalties – Chris Smith 2/2, Dobela 1/1.

Griquas: Tries – Cameron Hufke, Lourens Oosthuizen, Mnombo Zwelenedaba. Conversions – George Whitehead 3/3. Penalties – Whitehead 2/3. Drop-goals – Whitehead 0/1.