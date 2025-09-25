Lions target URC play-offs after 4 failed attempts

It will be their fifth attempt, but the Lions have made reaching the United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs their number one goal for the coming season that kicks off this weekend.

The Citizen reports that in four URC campaigns so far, the Lions have been unable to finish in the top eight of the 16-team competition, which would see them compete in the knockouts at the end of the season.

They have finished 12th and 11th once each, while twice placing ninth, coming closest in the 2023/24 season when they ended level on points with eighth-placed Ospreys, but behind them on games won, which proved to be the tie-breaker.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen explained that they are again targeting a place in the play-offs, in both the URC and EPCR Challenge Cup, as anything can then happen in knockout rugby.

“Obviously top eight is one of our main priorities. The last three years we have missed out on it by one position or a couple of points. Also for us as a squad we have many goals every session, every game and every week,” said Van Rooyen.

“But as a whole, getting into the top eight and into contention for the play-offs is our main goal. Once you get into the play-offs anything can happen, so we want to get there in the URC and the EPCR Challenge Cup.”

New faces

Although the Lions lost a few stalwarts in the off-season, including Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe and centre Marius Louw, they also brought in new faces, which Van Rooyen says have added a lot of excitement to the group.

“There is excitement with some of our recruitment. Sebastian (Lombard) has grown a lot this pre-season, Chirs (Smith) unfortunately got concussed over the [past] weekend, but has already made a massive difference for us with his calmness and game management,” explained Van Rooyen.

“Dylan Sjoblom has played a lot of Currie Cup, to get used to the system and how we play, and I am really happy with his progress. Unfortunately Eduan Keyter picked up a niggle after his first outing, so he isn’t 100% ready yet.

“So in terms of new recruits it’s nice to get some fresh faces in the team room. I am really excited about all of them and the difference they can make for us.”

They also have to try and shake off the disappointment of losing the Currie Cup final to the Griquas over the past weekend, but Van Rooyen said the competition has ensured that the majority of the players are game ready for their opening match against Cardiff in Wales on Saturday night.

“We obviously used a couple of games in the Currie Cup as our pre-season. So most of the squad has played, whether it was early Currie Cup or later Currie Cup,” said Van Rooyen.

“So in terms of prep we should be game ready definitely. Obviously we also have a couple of challenges. We have unfortunately picked up a handful of serious injuries in the Currie Cup. That is a challenge for us, losing a couple of props and hookers.”

